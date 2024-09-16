$20.13 Million Secured for Three Net Zero Innovation Projects

National Grid has received $20.13 million for three projects developing electricity transmission and distribution network innovations as part of Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) program.

While National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) has been awarded $1,11,86,910 for a project to help develop a net zero electricity network by creating a long-term strategy to remove electrical insulating gas SF6 from the network, National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) has been awarded $90,23,517 for two projects supporting local decision-making on regional energy planning for net zero on a single digital platform and addressing the potential load imbalance across phases in the distribution network as more customers select low carbon technologies.

The projects have been funded through the program’s Beta Phase, which allows for the testing of innovation at a scale to support future commercialization and integration into the UK energy networks.

The awards will support National Grid’s efforts to accelerate the transition to a net zero future, while delivering benefits to energy networks, local authorities and consumers.

Both NGET and NGED will partner with the electricity system operator (ESO) on a separate SIF-funded Powering Wales Renewably project to accelerate low carbon energy in Wales.