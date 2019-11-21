DER Control and Aggregation Platform Supports Home Energy Storage Solution

Sunverge, the provider of a Distributed Energy Resource (DER) control and aggregation platform, recently announced that the Sunverge Energy Platform and the Sunverge Infinity intelligent edge controller are now fully integrated with the residential integrated Energy Storage System (ESS) from renewable energy technology leader, LG Electronics.

All of Sunverge’s advanced platform features are now supported and running with the LG ESS to provide homeowners control over energy generation and use while providing advanced grid services along with dynamic fleet aggregation and orchestration for utilities, grid operators and third-party aggregators.

Complementing LG’s solar panel technologies, LG Business Solutions USA introduced two energy storage systems for American homeowners: an AC-coupled 5.0-kW system for those who already have solar panels in their homes and a DC-coupled 7.6-kW system as part of a new installation of LG solar panels.

Through this integration, Sunverge has enabled co-optimization of consumer services and advanced grid service, allowing customers to get consumer benefits such as bill reduction, maximizing self-consumption, backup power, TOU, dynamic pricing, demand charge management coupled with grid services such as frequency response, frequency regulation, voltage support and demand response.

“Sunverge’s advanced DER platform complements the LG ESS smart energy management functions to reduce reliance on the energy grid during peak energy consumption hours when time-of-use electricity rates are often highest,” said Stephen Hahm, vice president, Energy Solutions, LG Electronics USA. “Together with Sunverge, we are creating a flexible energy management system for homeowners who want to take more control of their home energy use, providing demand-side flexibility while providing system flexibility to the grid.”

“The opportunity to deliver advanced dynamic and multiservice VPP capabilities with an established company like LG is further validation for the Sunverge control and aggregation platform,” said Sunverge CEO Martin Milani. “DERs are becoming a key component of the grid of the future and intelligent, dynamic and real-time flexibility on both sides of load and system through dynamic co-optimization of consumer services and grid services is instrumental to the system integration of renewables.”