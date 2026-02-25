Pacific Gas and Electric Company Launches Online Tool to Help Customers Evaluate Electrification Costs

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has launched a new online resource designed to help customers evaluate the costs and potential savings associated with electrification upgrades.

Developed in partnership with software provider GridX, PG&E’s Clean Energy Calculator provides personalized cost and savings estimates for customers considering electric appliances, electric vehicles, solar, or battery storage. The tool is accessible through customers’ PG&E online accounts and uses individual energy usage data to model different upgrade scenarios.

Customers can compare options including electric heat pumps for water heating and space conditioning, induction stoves, rooftop solar, battery storage systems, and electric vehicles. The calculator estimates total purchase, installation, and operating costs, while also modeling available rate plans and incentives. It incorporates both electric and gas usage to present a combined view of total energy costs and projected long-term savings.

"Supporting customers early in their choices is essential in our path to a lower-carbon future,” said Vincent Davis, chief customer officer and senior vice president, Customer Experience, PG&E. “Tools like the Clean Energy Calculator give customers clarity and control as they explore new ways to cook, heat, and cool their homes, and they can find electric solutions that fit their needs and budgets.”

PG&E said the tool is intended to help customers better understand the financial implications of electrification decisions, including how appliance or vehicle upgrades may affect monthly bills and long-term energy costs.

"PG&E is demonstrating what's possible when utilities think like tech innovators – putting customers first," said Chris Black, CEO of GridX. "The Clean Energy Calculator empowers residential consumers to see the cost implications of their decisions instantly, making clean energy choices simpler, smarter, and more engaging. The addition of gas modeling means customers can truly understand the total cost of ownership when considering electrification options like heat pumps.”

The launch aligns with PG&E’s broader strategy to support electrification and provide customers with information to make informed energy decisions. The company serves more than 16 million people across Northern and Central California.

The Clean Energy Calculator is available to PG&E customers through their online accounts.