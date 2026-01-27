Survey: Flexible Load Management Moves From Emergency Tool to Core Operational Strategy

A new survey of U.S. energy professionals suggests that load flexibility and demand response (DR) programs are becoming central components of grid management as large-load growth accelerates. The findings, published in OBM’s “State of Flexible Load Management” report, reflect responses from 105 industry participants working across power supply, demand-side management, and grid planning roles.

Data Centers and Electrification Reshape Operational Priorities

Respondents point to rapid expansion in data centers, AI computing, and commercial electrification as drivers shifting capacity and reliability concerns from long-range planning to daily operations. Regulatory uncertainty (37%) and transmission congestion (36%) were cited as major barriers to long-term investment and load integration efforts.

Nearly nine in ten respondents (86%) said flexible load management is “extremely” or “very” important to their business today, indicating that flexibility is now viewed as a standard operational requirement rather than a last-resort measure. Two-thirds (64%) reported that data center growth is accelerating flexible load initiatives that had previously been considered farther out on strategic roadmaps.

Demand Response Funding Expected to Increase

Survey data suggests that utilities and load operators expect to expand DR activities and budgets in the near term. Sixty-three percent of respondents anticipate DR program funding to grow by 50% or more over the next three years.