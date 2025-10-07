Entergy Arkansas Powers Google’s $4 Billion Data Center Investment in Arkansas

At a community event with state and local officials, Entergy Arkansas announced it will supply power for Google’s planned $4 billion technology investment in Arkansas.

The investment includes a new data center in West Memphis — Google’s first facility in the state — focused on cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company also announced a $25 million Energy Impact Fund to support energy affordability efforts in Crittenden County and nearby communities. The fund will target home weatherization, energy efficiency technologies, and workforce development.

Entergy Arkansas President and CEO Laura Landreaux said the partnership represents a major economic opportunity for the state. “Google’s $4 billion investment in its new facility, its $25 million Energy Impact Fund, and its investment in the future of our students demonstrates what lasting community impacts a project of this magnitude can have,” she said.

Google will pay the full energy costs of operating the facility. Entergy Arkansas said the agreement will generate more than $1.1 billion in net benefits over the life of the contract and could help reduce electricity rates for all customers by spreading fixed costs across a larger base.

The new facility will draw from Entergy Arkansas’s existing generation portfolio and transmission network, which will be expanded by a proposed 600-megawatt solar project paired with a 350-megawatt battery system in Jefferson County. Entergy has filed the resource for approval with the Arkansas Public Service Commission, saying it will enhance grid reliability, resiliency, and affordability.

“Large industrial and technology companies are increasingly looking at our state because we offer reliable power at affordable rates, and we plan to keep it that way,” Landreaux said. “Large customers, such as Google, help support investments in infrastructure additions that not only help power their facilities but also result in improved grid reliability that benefit all customers.”

Landreaux added that supportive state policies and frameworks were key to meeting Google’s power needs. “Today’s announcement demonstrates how the policies and frameworks enacted by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas General Assembly were critical to Entergy Arkansas meeting Google’s power needs and this type of forward-thinking leadership is exactly what is needed to create economic growth,” she said.