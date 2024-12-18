Unlocking Carbon Neutrality: Strategies for Utilities to Integrate Control Grid-Edge Devices

Electric utilities globally are being compelled to upgrade their existing distribution and transmission systems due to the rising demand for load by residential, commercial, and industrial customers. For example, we are seeing 6 MW of spot load demand from a 100-e-Bus Fleet depot in the center of megacities such as New Delhi, India.

In addition, customers and regulators are increasingly concerned about the reliability and resilience of distribution systems, making additional investments likely to meet these expectations. However, the cost of implementing these system upgrades may not be justifiable in the short term, considering the short duration of peak loads or low frequency of extreme events or outages. Therefore, non-wire alternatives (e.g., distribution energy storage systems) and microgrids become more and more attractive, both for the utilities and their customers.

As these grid-edge devices scale from hundreds to thousands to millions, controlling these edge devices at scale is more challenging and difficult to connect and control in near real-time. The role of controller hardware in The Loop (CHIL) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) has affected the evolution of the power grid, especially in distribution systems with large renewable energy integration and adoption of electric vehicles, thereby reducing risks of implementation of advanced DER control technologies.

No One-Size-Fits All Approach to Grid Edge Solutions

The grid edge consists of different types of residential, commercial and industrial customers, including EV fleets. They deploy different types of flexible loads and DERs such as manufacturing machines, heat pumps, pool pumps, LD and HD vehicles, solar, and battery storage. Depending on their operational requirements and use cases, the control strategies of these loads and DERs can be very different, and flexible solution strategies are required for optimal outcomes. When utilities are looking at controlling these devices, they need to account for their customers’ preferences and operational outcomes.

Aggregating and Controlling Residential BTM Grid Edge Assets - The Faroe Islands Use case

If you think a location in the North Atlantic is not the most straightforward starting point for achieving 100% carbon-neutral electricity production by 2030, you would be correct. However, an overhaul of the Faroe Islands energy landscape and an innovative approach to energy management is putting that target within reach. From a reliance on oil-fired power plants, the islands are increasingly powered by wind, hydropower — and soon perhaps even tidal energy. SEV, the electric utility serving the islands, is implementing a VPP solution to enhance grid flexibility using electric vehicles (EVs) as a core asset for load balancing and relying on renewable energy when it is available.