Enhancing Grid Stability with Building Optimization

Connecticut’s Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) has launched an Innovative Energy Solutions (IES) initiative to enhance grid reliability, reduce carbon emissions, and lower energy costs. The program prioritizes equity, focusing on underserved communities. As part of the IES initiative, Edo, an emerging leader in building-to-grid decarbonization, pilots for multiple utilities, has been selected to spearhead the PURA initiative, enabled by $1.4 million in funding through the IES program. This commercial VPP pilot allows Edo to demonstrate scalability and potential for widespread adoption.

The pilot in Connecticut seeks to engage 25 business partnerships over 18 months and focuses on historically hard-to-reach customers, such as schools, municipalities, and community centers, to support Connecticut's ambitious objective of achieving 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2040.

Why VPP and Demand Flexibility?

Interest in VPPs to provide demand flexibility services—an advancement of demand response—has surged dramatically in recent years. Traditional demand-side management initiatives such as demand response (DR) and energy efficiency programs can struggle to deliver reliable grid services when needed most because participation is scattered and inconsistent, making it challenging to ensure grid stability during peak demand.

Demand flexibility initiatives use communication and control technologies paired with “smart,” often AI-based, dispatch algorithms to shift electricity usage to align with when supply is abundant and/or clean in a reliable and repeatable manner, with little to no impact on building occupants. This enables buildings and distributed energy resources (DERs) to be reliably scheduled and dispatched to improve grid congestion and reliability. It differs from demand response by mirroring supply-side resources in availability and predictability.

Several factors drive the need for these services, including the growing peak demand from vehicle and building electrification, manufacturing and data center onshoring, and peaker plant retirement. VPPs enable utilities to manage these demands by integrating DERs and optimizing their usage, offering a cleaner and more efficient alternative to traditional peaker plants.