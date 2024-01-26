Ukraine’s DTEK Eyes Renewable Energy Projects in Romania

Kyiv-based private energy holding company DTEK Group is looking to some of its European neighbors’ assistance with its plans to expand into markets beyond Ukraine.

A pair of renewable power projects in Romania will be the company’s first in a 5 GW portfolio of clean power projects its leadership holes will span Romania, Poland, Croatia and Italy. Projects are under development in DTEK unit DTEK Renewables International, which is based in the Netherlands.

The projects, a wind farm and a solar farm, represent a total investment of nearly $163 million.

Project Ruginoasa, a 60 MW wind farm consisting of ten Vestas V162-6.0 MW turbines, will be designed and built by contractors Eximprod Engineering, Tractebel Engineering, and Electromontaj.

Project Glodeni is a 53 MWp solar park in Mureș County, Romania. Ostenweg, Risen, Ideematec, Krone Solar and Energobit are firms that contributed to the project.

Both projects began construction in March 2023, and transmitted power to Romanian grid operator Transelectrica January 5, 2024.

The projects have a nameplate capacity of 225,000 MWh per year.

The company’s commitment to expanding renewable installed capacity is perhaps a bit higher stakes than elsewhere, as workers last year had to wear body armor to work on phase one of DTEK’s Tyligulska wind power project near the Black Sea.

DTEK leaders said at the time that the ongoing war with Russia and the resulting economic fallout will not keep them from achieving their goals, which include installing 30 GW of renewable energy inside Ukraine.

DTEK is already the largest producer of renewable energy in Ukraine, with 1.1 GW of installed capacity, according to a company press release.

According to a press release, DTEK sees these projects as part of a larger effort to decarbonize Ukraine and fully integrate with the European power grid.

Ukraine connected its power grid with the EU March 2022, less than a month after the Russian invasion began.