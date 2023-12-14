Alliant Energy Brings 99 MW Solar Power Project Online in Wisconsin

Alliant Energy completed its Wautoma Solar Project, a 99 MW auto-tracking solar power array, in the Waushara County town of Dakota and city of Wautoma. is a cost-effective generating facility that spans 624 acres and consists of nearly 240,000 solar panels. It can produce enough energy to power about 26,000 average homes annually.

The solar power array automatically tracks the movement of the sun to maximize power generation. On-site weather sensors enable the system to adjust quickly to changing conditions. The durable, high-performance bi-facial panels can also be rotated remotely to protect against high winds, snow or hail.

Construction on the renewable energy project began in July 2022 and employed nearly 150 carpenters, electricians, operating engineers and workers. Over 80% of the workforce was Wisconsin-based. That kept project dollars in the community to maximize the local economic benefits of the project.

According to Alliant Energy, the project delivers long-term economic and financial benefits to the town of Dakota, city of Wautoma and Waushara County. The county and local communities are expected to receive a combined $12 million in new shared revenue over the 30-year life of the project.

The Wautoma Solar Project is one of 12 utility-scale solar projects Alliant Energy has advanced as part of its Clean Energy Blueprint.