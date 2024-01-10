Microgrid Fuels Nebraska Capital in Public Power Tradition

Implementation

Despite the system’s synergy with a microgrid in that area, along with the long list of potential benefits it presented for LES’ customer-owners, LES’ community microgrid concept was initially judged impractical.While the pieces were there and the microgrid’s proposed primary generator was capable of black start and islanded operation in an isochronous mode, manually switching the distribution system to isolate and serve just the critical facilities within the area would be too cumbersome. Alternatively, LES staff also found it would be cost prohibitive to provide the level of automation required to speed up the switching process. With that, the project was put aside, but only for a moment.

The ability to independently operate critical facilities as an island when the grid is down simply held too much value to sit idle for long though. Two years later, in 2018, the microgrid concept was revived with one simple, yet crucial, change in methodology. Instead of attempting to isolate and restrict service to only critical facilities in the downtown area, the microgrid would serve nearly all the load within a finite perimeter.

While this change in approach may limit the total load potential for critical facilities, the simplicity of the design was more than able to address the switching issues that previously

rendered the project unworkable.

The area typically serves the following loads that could potentially be critical during disaster recovery efforts:

City, county, state and federal government facilities, including the city police department and county sheriff.

The Pinnacle Bank Arena — 15,500-seat indoor arena in the West Haymarket District

of Lincoln — which could potentially serve as an emergency staging area during catastrophic events. District Energy heating and cooling plants that serve most of the facilities above.

Although not as critical to government function, the area also includes valuable community support infrastructure, including a radio tower, which could be operated locally to support emergency communications, a small grocery store, a small pharmacy and multiple gas stations.

LES used two 5-MW load banks to perform testing on the microgrid’s anchor generator in the fall of 2020, confirming its ability to operate independently from the rest of the electric system while picking up large portions of load. With that confirmation, LES’ community microgrid was declared in service.

After completing load bank testing to support the microgrid, LES staff opted to begin testing all of the utility’s local generating stations to ensure their operations during system recovery efforts.

Onboarding Energy Storage

To further support the microgrid, LES issued an open request for proposals for a battery storage system to be located in the area. LES had been looking to do a small energy storage project and siting it within the microgrid provided another benefit stream to help justify a pilot. The storage system would be contracted under a power purchase agreement.

In June 2023, LES executed a contract with Wattmore, a Colorado-based clean technology and renewable project development company. The 3-MW, 4-hour battery they proposed is scheduled to be installed in downtown Lincoln by 2025.

When not supporting the microgrid, LES anticipates the battery being used to provide additional system benefits, including load-related energy arbitrage and ancillary services.

Bringing a battery storage project onboard would strengthen the LES microgrid while supporting transmission and distribution system reliability by deferring load during peak periods.

Scott Benson ([email protected]) is manager, Resource & Transmission Planning, at Lincoln Electric System.

Kelley Porter ([email protected]) is manager, Customer & Corporate Communications, at Lincoln Electric System.