Ampacity Opens 300,000-Square-Foot Distribution Center in Des Moines, Iowa to Support Power Infrastructure Projects Nationwide

Des Moines, Iowa – [September 30, 2025] – Ampacity LLC today announced that its new 300,000-square-foot distribution facility in Des Moines, Iowa, is fully operational. The new warehouse represents Ampacity’s commitment to serving the construction firms, developers, and utilities building solar, wind, battery storage, and data center infrastructure projects across the United States.

The new Des Moines facility functions as an operational hub carrying out the stocking, fulfillment, logistics, kitting and prefabrication, and material storage functions that keep large, complex projects running smoothly. The facility is a significant step in Ampacity’s growth and diversification plan, as Eben Russell, Founder and President of Ampacity, explains. “It’s only been two years since we opened our Kentucky warehouse, and that facility is now running at full capacity. The industry is asking for more from us, and this new distribution center is a key part of our response. Des Moines checked all the boxes: proximity to our customers’ projects, position on major freight lanes, and—always most important for us—a great pool of talent that we can draw from as we grow our team. We are actively adding new products and supply chain services to the Ampacity solution set. The Des Moines facility is at the heart of those efforts.”

Expanded Electrical Solutions

In addition to expanded handling and distribution capacity for Ampacity’s longstanding single-axis solar tracker business line, the Des Moines site houses the company’s largest-ever investments in handling and processing machinery for electrical goods. The warehouse features a three-to-one wire spooling line that simplifies cable installation by combining multiple reels into a single run. The team at the facility also performs custom cutting of medium-voltage cables and assembles modular kits that are pre-configured for specific phases of construction. These activities help reduce manual labor, limit installation errors, and enable customers to keep their projects moving with greater consistency and efficiency.

“Our name, Ampacity, speaks directly to the electrical side of our distribution business. This facility is where action is,” says Crosby Fish, CFO of Ampacity. “The power sector is moving at unprecedented speed, driven by rising power demands from data centers and the continued buildout of renewables and battery storage. With Des Moines, we’re delivering answers, investing in machinery, kitting and prefabrication solutions, inventory, and—at the root of it all—building a team that can move at the pace our customers need.”

“We’ve gotten this facility off the ground fast. In this market, time is of the essence, and we’re already stocked with the wire and cable, termination kits, sectionalizing cabinets, and single-axis tracker material that our customers need to keep moving,” says Jeremy Haugen, Ampacity’s Director of Operations in Des Moines. “At this point, our focus is on scaling up the prefabrication and kitting work that we perform in the warehouse. Ampacity has a tradition of trusting people with years of experience in the field to create better ways of delivering goods. We’re bringing that spirit to Des Moines.”

About Ampacity

Ampacity delivers a forward-thinking approach to structural and electrical solutions for clean energy transition projects—and the ability to orchestrate the full process from engineering to kitting to installation. Comprising more than 350 passionate professionals who specialize in simplifying and accelerating clean energy deployment across North America, Ampacity is committed to providing comprehensive solutions that ensure project deadlines are met. Since 2014, Ampacity has delivered more than seven gigawatts of fully engineered clean energy systems. Learn more at www.ampacity.com.

Media Contact:

Bri Bruce

Ampacity, LLC

[email protected]

831.620.2188