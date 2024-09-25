Champion Fiberglass, Inc.

Champion Fiberglass is the most advanced manufacturing facility of fiberglass conduit, fiberglass bridge drain and fiberglass strut systems in the world. Its well-trained and highly efficient workforce utilizes state-of-the-art proprietary high-speed winding equipment and high-temperature curing ovens to develop the world’s most advanced, highest-quality fiberglass conduit andbridge drain systems. Our 118,000 square-foot facility includes three state-of-the-art fiberglass filament winding production lines. These production lines feature state-of-the-art technology that speeds our output and increases our filament winding capacity rate of manufacture – thereby increasing our ability to deliver quicker, more customized solutions for our customers.

In 1989, Champion Fiberglass developed the first fiberglass conduit from an epoxy resin for use above ground. The conduit meets the most stringent industry specifications for flame resistance (UL 94) and smoke generation (ASTM E84). Today, Champion Duct® epoxy conduit is UL and CSA listed for both above (UL 2515, UL 2515A and CSA) and below ground (UL 2420 and CSA) applications. In 2008, after many years of continuous effort and work with UL and the NEC, Champion Haz Duct® Type XW Conduit was certified for use in Class I, Division 2 and Zone I, Division 2 applications per the NEC.

Champion Fiberglass is the only fiberglass conduit manufacturer that is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified, offering its customers innovative solutions with the highest-quality products, support staff and service in the industry.