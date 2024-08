Brokk is the world´s leading manufacturer of remote controlled demolition robots. Since 1976 the company has developed demolition and maintenance solutions for the construction, cement, mining, metal process, tunnel and the nuclear industry, as well as a variety of demolition solutions for special assignments and projects world wide. The headquarter is located in Skellefteå, Sweden and the products are marketed, sold and serviced through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and agents.