Cementex Products Inc

650 Jacksonville Rd PO Box 1533
Burlington, NJ 08016-1533
United States of America
609-387-1040
800-654-1292
[email protected]

Courtesy of Cementex
Cementex is a closely-held corporation recognized throughout the industry as the only double-insulated hand tool supplier which controls the entire manufacturing process from insulation through testing with an unparalleled commitment to quality and delivery. Our design-driven company produces innovative tools while remaining committed to being a low-cost manufacturer. The tools are our core business, not an add-on or up-sell; we are the safety tool specialists.

Articles

crp900
Cementex highlights the CRP900 double-insulated cable ring pliers and scoring tool,
Photo by Cementex.
Wrench Pliers Hks 10 T120
All of the T-handle tools incorporate Cementex 2-layer insulation system.
Cul 40 Lfh W Led Light Side View Open Pres Ready White Background 1 Hood Final For Pr
Larger viewing area combined with ventilation system compatibility ensures safety in hazardous environments around energized equipment

