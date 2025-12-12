Cementex Products Inc

650 Jacksonville Rd PO Box 1533
Burlington, NJ 08016-1533
United States of America
609-387-1040
800-654-1292
Cementex is a closely-held corporation recognized throughout the industry as the only double-insulated hand tool supplier which controls the entire manufacturing process from insulation through testing with an unparalleled commitment to quality and delivery. Our design-driven company produces innovative tools while remaining committed to being a low-cost manufacturer. The tools are our core business, not an add-on or up-sell; we are the safety tool specialists.