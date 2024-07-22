Buccaneer Rope Co

Scottsboro, AL 35768

COMPANY OVERVIEW

About Buccaneer Rope Co

Buccaneer Rope Provides Strength and Stability With a Bit of a Twist

Contact

22319 Alabama Hwy 79
Scottsboro, AL 35768
United States of America
https://bucrope.com
256-587-6232

More Info on Buccaneer Rope Co

Brc Logo 627abdf9b3c9b

In 1998 Buccaneer Rope moved to Scottsboro, Alabama and has since evolved into a substantial state of the art manufacturing facility, now serving the rope and cordage industry for close to 45 years.

We currently service both foreign and domestic markets. These include but are not limited to pleasure and commercial marine, arborist, safety, construction, oceanographic, government, utility, theatrical, netting, sports, and many specialty markets.

Our main product line includes:

  • 3 Strand Twisted Rope
  • 8 Strand Plaited Rope
  • 12 Strand Rope
  • 16 STrand Rope
  • Double Braid Rope