Buccaneer Rope Co

In 1998 Buccaneer Rope moved to Scottsboro, Alabama and has since evolved into a substantial state of the art manufacturing facility, now serving the rope and cordage industry for close to 45 years.

We currently service both foreign and domestic markets. These include but are not limited to pleasure and commercial marine, arborist, safety, construction, oceanographic, government, utility, theatrical, netting, sports, and many specialty markets.

Our main product line includes: