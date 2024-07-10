KENICK, Inc. (KENICK) is an engineering based consulting firm providing surge protection program design and operational support, strengthened by a proven line of surge protection products. KENICK supports over 110 electric utility clients and businesses across the US.

Established in 1989, KENICK has former utility surge protection program managers on staff to support our existing clients and to help new utility clients design and grow successful surge protection programs. Our client list continues to grow and includes innovative teams at IOUs, Cooperatives and Municipalities across the US.

If you are considering starting up a program, or refreshing an existing one, KENICK can connect you with key leaders in these cutting-edge utilities, for both program development insights and referrals!