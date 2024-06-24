Multitel Inc.

Quebec City, QC G1P 2J2

Remote monitoring solutions Discover efficient remote monitoring solutions and management systems that deliver true value for your operations and business.

3710 Wilfrid Hamel Blvd.
Quebec City, QC G1P 2J2
Canada
(418) 847-2255

Remote monitoring expertise for over four decades

 

Developing efficient and robust remote monitoring systems has always been at the core of Multitel’s mission. Since 1980, Multitel provides a wide range of remote monitoring systems for North American telecommunications, power utilities, railways and CATV operators to offer real-time visibility of their network-wide sites and reliable data for faster decision-making.

In an increasingly data-driven world, bringing information from a building to a network management platform and leveraging existing remote monitoring systems are key strategies to gaining a better understanding of the overall status and performance of multiple power and cooling infrastructures.

Technology trends are constantly evolving to support data-driven decision and enable a global view of the infrastructures. Power and cooling systems as well as legacy systems need to be managed securely. Multitel is a trusted partner to develop custom network reliability solutions to meet your organizational KPIs.