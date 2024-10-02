Winola Industrial Inc. specializes in manufacturing the ladders and accessories that have been specified and used on thousands of utility structures around the world for decades – the original “McGregor Ladders”. Our ladders are ideal for use on steel and concrete poles, towers, and any other application where “bucket” trucks and other conventional methods won’t work, or need to be supplemented. They provide both increased versatility and security, as they can be removed when your work is done or can be left in place for permanent access.

We give special attention to every inquiry and every purchase order, large or small. We provide prompt and accurate quotes, reasonable prices, and personal attention from start to finish. We’re accustomed to working within tight schedules, that’s why we frequently maintain an inventory of the most common designs, so we can ship directly to your facility or job site.

Our ladders are shipped fully assembled and galvanized (except weathering steel), and are ready for installation when you get them. These are just some of the reasons why Winola Industrial Inc. has been building a solid reputation in the utility industry over the years. Our custom-built tooling and equipment allow us to make climbing devices quickly and cost-effectively. We can arrange shipping to your facility or job site.

Our 50 years of experience in the industry makes us familiar with all pole designs, allowing us to advise you on the proper specifications for each job. Give us a call or email and we’ll rush you a quote.

