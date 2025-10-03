The Saf-T-Gard® Voltgard® Dura-Fit™ Leather Protector Gloves’ novel, modified pattern better fits the curve of all industry-standard rubber insulating gloves and they are made using a premium grain cowhide leather to achieve greater durability without compromising flexibility. The Saf-T-Gard® Voltgard® Dura-Fit™ Leather Protector Gloves meet both ASTM F696-24 and ASTM F3258-23 standards, deliver a 39 cal/cm2 arc rating, and are tested to the ANSI/ISEA 105-2024 standard to provide superior protection against abrasions and punctures.