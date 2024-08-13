Located in Northbrook, Illinois, Saf-T-Gard International, Inc. is a privately-held family-owned and operated global supplier of industrial safety products. Founded in 1936 as Latex Glove Manufacturing Company, Saf T-Gard quickly evolved into a predominant manufacturer, distributor, importer and exporter of personal protective equipment, environmental safety, facility safety, first aid, public safety and electrical safety. Today, Saf-T-Gard carries on the tradition that was started more than 85 years ago: bringing customers the products, training and service they need to keep employees safe in the workplace. Saf-T-Gard is an active member of the National Safety Council (NSC), International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) and the AD Safety Network, and provides thousands of solutions from recognized brand names in addition to its renowned line of proprietary brands. Saf-T-Gard actively operates the Voltgard Test Lab, one of the largest, independent, NAIL4PET-accredited test labs for rubber insulating products in the United States. To learn more, please visit www.saftgard.com or call 1-800-548-GARD (4273).