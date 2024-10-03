PPC Insulators

Houston, TX 77060

Contact

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East
Suite 700
 Houston, TX 77060
United States of America
https://www.ppcinsulators.com
281-257-8222

PPC Insulators is a leading manufacturer of porcelain, hybrid and composite insulators for the overhead lines, substations, and precipitator applications. Our extensive knowledge, expertise, and production technology enable us to produce the best insulator designs to cater up to 1,200kV AC and 1,100kV DC system voltages.

We deliver superior quality products and services from our local inventory and operations in the USA and Canada. Thank you for trusting PPC Insulators, together we can continue in electrifying the world.

