G&W Electric Unveils Fully Integrated Voltage Sensing Solution for Smarter Switchgear Operations

Bolingbrook, Illinois – August 19, 2025 – G&W Electric, a global leader in innovative power grid solutions, today announced the availability of its Accusense® VS-27-UG voltage sensor, a fully integrated voltage sensing solution designed to deliver precise, real-time system visibility in underground distribution applications. Factory tested and seamlessly paired with G&W Electric switchgear, the solution helps utilities simplify deployment, optimize operations, and support long-term grid modernization strategies.

As utility systems expand and adopt more distributed energy resources (DERs), reliable data becomes essential. The Accusense VS-27-UG sensor provides the high accuracy and field-proven reliability utilities need to operate smarter and respond faster to grid instability.

Unlike traditional voltage sensors, this submersible and compact solution is offered fully integrated with G&W Electric switchgear, providing a complete, pre-tested package that simplifies field installation and accelerates deployment. It is also retrofit-ready, so it works seamlessly with both new gear and existing infrastructure.

Key features include:

0.5% accuracy to support fault detection and predictive diagnostics

to support fault detection and predictive diagnostics Active sensor technology ensures accurate performance without cable length, relay, or meter burden issues, simplifying installation and reducing part numbers

ensures accurate performance without cable length, relay, or meter burden issues, simplifying installation and reducing part numbers Reduced footprint compared to solid insulated potential transformers (PTs)

compared to solid insulated potential transformers (PTs) Open-back configuration enables high-potential (hi-pot) testing without disassembly and easy installation of surge arresters or safety grounds during maintenance

enables high-potential (hi-pot) testing without disassembly and easy installation of surge arresters or safety grounds during maintenance Wide temperature performance , maintaining accuracy in variable conditions

, maintaining accuracy in variable conditions Meets IP68 per IEC 60529 for 20 feet over 20 days

“Accurate, real-time data is the foundation of grid digitalization,” said John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. “We’ve used the Accusense VS-27-UG voltage sensor side-by-side with a competitive sensor in our own microgrid, and the results speak for themselves. The G&W Electric sensor outperformed the competition in both accuracy and reliability.”

The sensor’s advanced design supports long-term operational goals, including:

Improving power quality through consistent voltage measurement

through consistent voltage measurement Detection for DERs to help indicate grid stability issues

to help indicate grid stability issues Reducing unplanned outages with early fault detection

with early fault detection Optimizing system efficiency by enabling more responsive controls

by enabling more responsive controls Laying the foundation for future grid initiatives such as automation and self-healing networks

The Accusense VS-27-UG sensor has undergone extensive environmental testing, including extreme temperature and humidity cycling that simulates more than 20 years of field performance. Throughout these tests, the sensor consistently maintained its accuracy, reinforcing its value as a long-term solution for grid modernization. These sensors are designed to comply with IEC 60044-7, IEEE 386 and IEEE C37.92 standards for electrical power system equipment.

To learn more about how the Accusense VS-27-UG supports smarter grid operations, visit www.gwelectric.com/high-accuracy-sensors/all-products/.

About G&W Electric Founded in 1905, G&W Electric is a global leader in innovative power grid solutions, offering advanced load and fault interrupting switches, reclosers, sensors, system protection equipment, power grid automation, and transmission and distribution accessories. Headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, U.S.A., with manufacturing and sales support in over 100 countries, G&W Electric helps customers overcome challenges and gain a competitive edge with cutting-edge solutions and technical services. Follow G&W Electric on X @GW_Electric and LinkedIn.

