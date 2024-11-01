PowerOne Corporation is a full-service manufacturer's rep agency for the electrical industry. Founded in 1995, PowerOne provides sales and service to Investor Owned Utilities, Municipals and Co-Ops in Illinois, Wisconsin, NW Indiana, Eastern Iowa and the U.P. of Michigan. For over 25 years, we provide ourselves on our long term customer relations and strive to exceed our customer’s expectations for service and support of our Principals products.

PowerOne Environmental/PowerOne Services provides substation oil containment solutions utilizing Basic Concepts (Formerly CI Agent Solutions) barrier boom and filtration products. Whether its material supply, containment design, or a complete turnkey solution, we can help. The products we supply and our containment designs meets the EPA’s SPCC Guidelines for Secondary Containment.