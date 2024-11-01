PowerOne Corporation

St Charles, IL 60175

COMPANY OVERVIEW

About PowerOne Corporation

The Key To Your Power Equipment. Whether Its Material Supply, Containment Design, Or A Complete Turnkey Solution, We Can Help.

Contact

2325 Dean Street
Suite 800J
 St Charles, IL 60175
United States of America
https://pwrone.com
630-443-6500

More Info on PowerOne Corporation

Powerone Logo 62d8440d2bcac

PowerOne Corporation is a full-service manufacturer's rep agency for the electrical industry. Founded in 1995, PowerOne provides sales and service to Investor Owned Utilities, Municipals and Co-Ops in Illinois, Wisconsin, NW Indiana, Eastern Iowa and the U.P. of Michigan.  For over 25 years, we provide ourselves on our long term customer relations and strive to exceed our customer’s expectations for service and support of our Principals products.

PowerOne Environmental/PowerOne Services provides substation oil containment solutions utilizing Basic Concepts (Formerly CI Agent Solutions) barrier boom and filtration products. Whether its material supply, containment design, or a complete turnkey solution, we can help. The products we supply and our containment designs meets the EPA’s SPCC Guidelines for Secondary Containment.