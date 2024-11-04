Baron Blakeslee is one of the world's leading manufacturers of standard and custom industrial equipment. We serve a broad range of customers and industries. Our range of products includes Vapor Degreasing Systems, Distillation Recovery Systems, Aqueous, and Semi-Aqueous Cleaning Systems, as well as emerging technologies involving modified alcohol, hydrocarbon, halogen-free, and PFAS-free cleaning processes.

All Baron Blakeslee’s equipment is engineered, designed, and manufactured in our modern facility in Williamstown, WV, USA.