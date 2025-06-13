NM Laser Products

San Jose, CA 95138

COMPANY OVERVIEW

About NM Laser Products

NM Laser Products offers quality laser beam shutters across the US, UK, and major European and Asian markets. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in optical shutters, laser shutters, and ultrafast laser shutters for reliability and performance.

Contact

337 Piercy Rd
San Jose, CA 95138
United States of America
https://www.nmlaser.com
408-227-8299

More Info on NM Laser Products

Courtesy of NM Laser Products
Courtesy of NM Laser Products

NM Laser Products offers quality laser beam shutters across the US, UK, and major European and Asian markets. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in optical shutters, laser shutters, and ultrafast laser shutters for reliability and performance. We cater to the scientific community as a trusted scientific equipment supplier for the semiconductor, biotech, medical, and scientific industries. Renowned for our precision, we are a top-tier laser shutter manufacturer and optical shutter manufacturer providing high-quality solutions. Discover our state-of-the-art products by visiting our website today.

Request More Information From NM Laser Products

By clicking above, I agree to Endeavor Business Media's Terms of Service and consent to receive promotional communications from Endeavor, its affiliates, and partners per its Privacy Notice. I also understand my personal information will be shared with the sponsor of this content, who may contact me about their offerings per their privacy policy. I can unsubscribe anytime.