817 Main St
Brownsville, WI 53006
United States of America
https://www.michels.us
920-583-3132

Michels Power, Inc. provides overhead power line and underground utility construction for your electric utility system.

Our project leadership team is accomplished at completing all facets of large-scale electric utility system construction from small-scale systems to more complex projects. Our comprehensive project oversight ranges from logistics and scheduling to quality assurance and construction. Our experience includes EPC contracts on significant power projects involving transmission lines, structure foundations, heavy civil and horizontal directional drilling.

As one of the largest private power utility electrical contractors in the United States, we have a team of skilled project management and construction management leaders, experienced field construction resources and an enviable equipment fleet strong enough to build transmission and distribution lines, substations and structures from coast to coast.

