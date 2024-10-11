The company traces its roots to the 1960s when it was established as a subsidiary of Asplundh Tree Expert Co. to perform underground electric and telephone cable installation. The company has grown since then, taking on its current name in 1992 and establishing itself as one of the safest and most responsive utility service companies in the nation.

Asplundh Construction is part of Asplundh Infrastructure Group, a family of companies that safely and efficiently design, build and maintain electric, gas and telecommunications transmission, lighting and distribution networks for utilities, developers, departments of transportation, municipalities and other government agencies.

Its parent company, Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC, is privately held and currently employs more than 37,000 people in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Through its ONE ASPLUNDH approach, the company delivers the best Asplundh has to offer through a single point of contact.