Natina is a reactive color treatment that gives galvanized steel a natural, earthy brown finish and helps utility structures blend into the environment. From transmission poles to lattice towers and substation fencing, Natina is engineered to meet the visual expectations of communities and the technical standards of energy providers.



Built for coastal zones, high humidity and harsh environments, Natina performs where other finishes fall short. It’s safe for sensitive ecosystems, requires little to no maintenance and helps reduce lifecycle costs. Whether the goal is visual impact mitigation or regulatory alignment, Natina is a reliable solution for long-term utility projects.