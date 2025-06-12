COMPANY OVERVIEW
COMPANY OVERVIEW
About Natina
Product Summary
Natina gives utility structures a natural, brown finish that blends into the landscape. Engineered for galvanized steel, it’s durable, eco-safe and low maintenance. Ideal for transmission, substation and grid hardening projects in any environment.
Contact
1555 North VIP Blvdhttps://www.natina.com
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
United States of America
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
United States of America
877-762-8462
More Info on Natina
More Info on Natina
Natina is a reactive color treatment that gives galvanized steel a natural, earthy brown finish and helps utility structures blend into the environment. From transmission poles to lattice towers and substation fencing, Natina is engineered to meet the visual expectations of communities and the technical standards of energy providers.
Built for coastal zones, high humidity and harsh environments, Natina performs where other finishes fall short. It’s safe for sensitive ecosystems, requires little to no maintenance and helps reduce lifecycle costs. Whether the goal is visual impact mitigation or regulatory alignment, Natina is a reliable solution for long-term utility projects.
Request More Information From Natina
Request More Information From Natina