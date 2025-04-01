DTEK Secures $11.9 million Grant From French Government to Build Ukraine's First Digital Substation

DTEK, a private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, has received an $11.9 million grant from the French government to build Ukraine's first digital substation.

The project, which will use GE Vernova technologies, will cost $16.24 million, funded by the French government grant of $11.9 million and DTEK's own investment of $4.33 million. The approval of the project highlights an international support for strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience and security.

The construction of the digital substation is part of 19 key energy infrastructure projects approved in Paris within the $216.54 million Fund for Ukraine, an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and France to restore critical infrastructure, including the energy sector.

DTEK Networks, responsible for the project, will collaborate with GE Vernova Grid Solutions SAS. GE Vernova will provide advanced digital energy equipment and technologies, enabling remote monitoring and real-time diagnostics of the network. This will improve the reliability of energy supply and reduce electricity losses.

While preparatory work for the project has begun, full-scale construction is expected in the third quarter of 2025. Once operational, the substation will provide stable and efficient electricity to over 65,000 households and businesses.