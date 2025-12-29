GE Vernova to Modernize Key High-Voltage Power Transmission Link in India

GE Vernova Inc.’s Electrification Systems business has been awarded a contract by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), India’s national transmission utility, to refurbish the Chandrapur back-to-back High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link, a 1,000-megawatt connection between the western and southern regions of the country’s power grid. This project represents GE Vernova’s first HVDC refurbishment contract in India.

The HVDC link consists of two 500-megawatt converter stations located at Chandrapur and Ramagundam. The system is used to balance power flows between the two regions. As part of the project, GE Vernova will upgrade the control and protection systems and replace existing converter valves with newer technology manufactured at the company’s facilities in India.

The refurbishment is expected to extend the operational life of the HVDC system, improve efficiency, and increase flexibility to support higher levels of renewable energy integration. According to the company, the modernization will contribute to strengthening transmission infrastructure and supporting grid reliability and energy security.

The order was booked in December 2025. GE Vernova stated that the project builds on its existing relationship with POWERGRID and aligns with ongoing efforts to modernize India’s power transmission network.