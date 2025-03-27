Sumitomo Electric Secures HVDC Cable Framework Contract with National Grid UK

Sumitomo Electric Industries has received an HVDC cable framework contract from National Grid to deliver future HVDC subsea power cables projects in the UK.

The cables will be produced in Sumitomo’s factory in the UK, contributing to the UK economy, its employment strategy, and energy transition goals. The factory is located in the northeast of Scotland and is currently under construction.

The cable factory works are set to create 150 full-time employees and the number of indirect employment opportunities will also increase by at least double the count.

The UK Government's Clean Power 2030 Action Plan and National Energy System Operator’s (NESO) Beyond 2030 set out a pathway to clean power by 2030 and onward. Initiatives include expanding renewable energy capacity, enhancing grid connections, and developing electrical infrastructure for long-distance power transmission through HVDC systems to ensure the stability of clean energy supply.

The development of electrical transmission systems across the UK, as well as interconnectors between the UK and neighboring countries, are planned. The HVDC framework covers many of these critical infrastructure projects.