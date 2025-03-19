Hitachi Energy Announces $69.22 Million Investment to Expand Operations in Ludvika, Sweden

Hitachi Energy has announced a $69.22 million investment to expand its operations in Ludvika, Sweden, with an additional 20,000-sq-m. facility.

The factory manufactures HVDC systems and the addition will include increased testing capacity for Modular Advanced Control for HVDC System (MACH) control and protection system, co-located office spaces for enhanced collaboration, and a new visitors’ center to strengthen engagement with customers and partners.

The new facility will enable Hitachi Energy to scale its testing capacity by five-fold to meet growing customer demands for advanced energy solutions. The new onsite office space will enhance teamwork and operational efficiency among employees, including 2,000 additional new hires announced in Sweden by 2027, ensuring a more agile and innovative working environment.

Additionally, the visitors´ center will provide an immersive experience, showcasing Hitachi Energy’s cutting-edge technologies that support the clean energy transition.

This investment highlights Hitachi Energy’s long-term strategy to strengthen its operations in Ludvika and is part of the $6 billion global investment announced in 2024. The operations are planned for May 2025, and work is scheduled to be completed in 2027.