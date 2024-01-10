DNV Launches Joint Industry Project To Connect HVDC Transmission Into The U.S. Electric Grid

DNV has launched a joint industry project (JIP) with 10 offshore wind and transmission developers to identify changes to electric standards and standardization required to permit the connection of HVDC transmission into the U.S. electric grid.

During phase one of the JIP, DNV and the JIP participants will commence an inventory of and prioritize technical issues affecting the timely and efficient use of HVDC transmission. The phase will run through early 2024.

The group will identify a stakeholder body responsible for implementing a solution post placing the issues based on the experiences of participants.

DNV and the JIP participants will use the JIP findings to create awareness of the barriers for greater use of HVDC transmission and the stakeholder bodies to help overcome them upon completion of phase one.

DNV and the JIP participants expect reduction of project risks, accelerate deployment timelines, and ensure supply chain constraints are considered through the project.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind; DNV; EDF Renewables; Equinor; Invenergy; National Grid Ventures; Ocean Winds; PPL TransLink WindGrid; RWE; Shell and TotalEnergies are among the members of the JIP.

DNV’s Energy Transition North America report found that the U.S. will not achieve its clean energy goals without modernizing its power grid. As per forecasts, more than 5,900 miles of HVDC undersea transmission cables are required for efficient offshore wind development by mid-century.