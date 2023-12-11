American-Led Invenergy Launches Jersey Link Offshore Transmission Project

Invenergy has formed a renewable energy transmission initiative, Jersey Link, to ensure a successful New Jersey clean energy market.

Invenergy acquired the early-stage project, previously known as Atlantic Power Transmission, from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners who will continue to support the project moving forward.

The project is an innovative, scalable, and comprehensive HVDC transmission solution to allow integration of up to 3,600 MW of new offshore wind into New Jersey's grid, powering millions of New Jersey homes, as the state aims to add of 11,000 MW of offshore wind by 2040.

Invenergy's Jersey Link will not only take ahead a labor coalition supporting Atlantic Power Transmission but also improve workforce development through labor partnerships.

"Jersey Link will provide the opportunity to create fair wage union jobs throughout our community,” said Greg Lalevee, Business Manager at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825.”This project ensures that the work will stay local and will prioritize safety standards as New Jersey continues to build a clean energy industry."

Invenergy's development and project execution expertise and experience in HVDC technology will help the company to build an economical and constructible project.

Invenergy has invested in the Garden State and is the lead developer of Leading Light Wind, an American-led offshore wind project, which submitted a bid to deliver up to 2,400 MW of clean energy to New Jersey.

Currently, Invenergy is developing over one-third of proposed HVDC transmission capacity in the U.S., which includes the 5 GW, 800-mile Grain Belt Express, to provide affordable, reliable power to the Midwest and other regions.

New Jersey's decision to leverage the PJM grid operator's State Agreement Approach a second time and hold another competitive solicitation for offshore wind transmission will help address the limitations associated with offshore projects building individual transmission lines, which is in accordance with the U.S. Department of Energy's National Transmission Needs Study released in October.