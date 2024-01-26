Hitachi Energy Launches SAM600 3.0 for Digital Substations

Swiss multinational technology company Hitachi Energy launched a new digital substations solution geared toward helping transmission utilities roll out digital substation technology.

According to a release from Hitachi, the modular SAM600 3.0 consolidates three units into one process interface unit (PIU), enabling it to be configured as a merging unit, a switchgear control unit, or a combination of both, supporting different installation approaches.

With one device to engineer, wire up, test and commission, users can speed up their improvements on traditional substations.

The device is capable of converting analog signals and digitally distributing current and voltage information throughout the substation and to the control center.

According to Hitachi, digital substations offer utilities and power grid operators improved safety, lower capital costs and smaller footprints.

As a switchgear control unit, the SAM600 3.0 directly interfaces circuit breakers, disconnectors and earthing switches in the field. This helps to cuts the need to wire the control building by providing an IEC 61850 digital interface to operate and monitor such equipment.

New features of the SAM600 3.0 include: