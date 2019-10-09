TenneT to Integrate Business Processes on SAP S/4HANA Platform

Accenture will support TenneT in integrating numerous business processes on SAP S/4HANA. This integration is designed to increase efficiency of processes across TenneT’s operations in the Netherlands and Germany.

TenneT will use Accenture myConcerto, a fully integrated digital platform that will standardize and accelerate TenneT’s migration to SAP S/4HANA to deliver more business value. Accenture will team with TenneT to create a blueprint and roadmap that delivers the required business value and mitigates risk during project execution.

As part of the program, Accenture will also provide change management services to help enable successful execution and help TenneT employees in both countries get the most value from the new system.

TenneT handles electricity transmission and system services, facilitating the energy market. TenneT’s collaboration with Accenture is the next step in harmonizing TenneT’s business processes across both markets, including finance, human resources (HR), warehousing and logistics, procurement, maintenance and preservation, and asset management.

“TenneT not only wants to enable the energy transition, but also to advance it,” said Carina Krastel-Hoek, senior manager financial services corporate at TenneT. “Therefore, it’s important that we harmonize, optimize, and further automate our internal processes. SAP S/4HANA provides a modern, flexible, and standard solution that is intended to provide better insight into processes in the Netherlands and Germany. Accenture understands the challenges of a complex transformation project and has demonstrated that it has the right accelerators and the right team to execute this modernization in a controlled way.”

Roy Ikink, managing director in Accenture’s Resources group in the Netherlands, added, “We’re not just helping TenneT implement a new technology platform, we understand the organizational challenges the company is facing. By working with them to manage this, we can make sure the implementation of SAP S/4HANA is sustainable and deliver this strategic project for TenneT in a controlled and predictable way, preventing disruptions to the business and its customers.”