Companies Team Up to Improve Utility Customer Experience

Tendril, which provides AI-powered utility customer experience and DSM solutions, recently announced that it has acquired EnergySavvy, which specializes in personalized utility customer engagement. This acquisition will help Tendril deliver solutions for a range of C-level, residential customer experience challenges: reducing service costs, increasing satisfaction, and executing strategic initiatives such as serving low-income households and supporting time-of-use (TOU) rates.



Utility chief customer officers (CCOs) now have to reduce costs and uncover new sources of revenue while delivering relevant, satisfying and personalized experiences that customers expect. Addressing these needs usually means turning to a patchwork of small, point solutions, or to slow, costly and inflexible back-end systems. By adding EnergySavvy’s multi-channel personalization solutions, Tendril will be able to offer a residential customer experience platform, including advanced energy analytics, multi-channel personalization, home energy management (HEM), behavioral engagement, program workflow and much more.



“Tendril knows that delivering radically better utility customer experiences is central to our ability to help shape and lead the clean energy revolution,” said Adrian Tuck, CEO, Tendril. “To do this we are bringing together those companies that not only extend the technical capabilities of our platform, but also allow us to provide utility CCOs the industry’s most powerful single-solution suite. Our goal is to build toward a truly end-to-end solution of choice for utility CCOs during 2019.”



“Teaming up with Tendril creates a platform that unites all residential utility customer data, analytics, and insights in one place,” said Aaron Goldfeder, CEO, EnergySavvy.