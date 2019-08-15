Big Data: Big Mistake?

Skip navigation
Despite our music tastes, some songs evoke a smile or a nod from practically everyone. Such is the case with the one-hit wonder by artist Rockwell, released in 1984: “Somebody’s Watching Me.” The singer laments “I always feel like somebody’s watching me.” This fear is probably truer today than ever before. Experts report that more data has been created in the last two years than in the entire previous history of humanity. They also admit that only about 0.5% of the data collected is used. That said, is big data mostly a distraction for utilities and a passing trend or are we witnessing what will become the new normal?  

