AutoGrid, Amazon Web Services to Advance Global Energy Industry Digitalization

AutoGrid recently announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered distributed energy management to its energy industry customers.

AutoGrid, which recently became a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), will employ the suite of AWS internet of things (IoT) services in its AutoGrid Flex platform to detect, collect, organize, and run sophisticated data analytics. AWS services will deliver new insights into operations across energy facilities that will optimize production and improve process efficiencies of distributed energy resources (DERs) and demand response.

AutoGrid’s customers will use Amazon SageMaker, a fully-managed service that provides developers and data scientists with the ability to build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly. These models will help optimize operations in a modular design that can be scaled for all types of customers — from large investor-owned utilities to small municipal utilities, electric cooperatives, and retail electricity suppliers.

"Our customers in the power and utility space are increasingly looking in applying IoT, machine learning, and AI to improve their productivity and efficiency," said Rolf Gibbels, global head of Worldwide Business Development — Utilities, AWS. "We’re delighted to welcome AutoGrid to the APN program to accelerate the adoption of AutoGrid Flex across the global power and utility industries."

AutoGrid’s relationship with AWS will allow AutoGrid clients such as CLP Holdings to rapidly deploy new services in demand response, microgrid management, and electric vehicles (EV) charging management for their end customers.

"AutoGrid operates one of the world’s largest AI-powered flexible energy resources optimization networks,” said Dr. Amit Narayan, AutoGrid chief executive officer. “This collaboration is part of our strategy to develop relationships with technology leaders like AWS to accelerate our global expansion. And it provides significant cost-saving and time-to-market benefits to our mutual customers."