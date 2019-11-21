Skip navigation
T&D World Introduces Our New "Ask Max" Column

Send in your questions about leadership and training to Maximo Fuentes for a new feature in our Careers enewsletter.

Do you have a burning question about leadership and training?

Maximo Fuentes, a contributor to T&D World, is here to answer your questions in the new "Ask Max" column in our Careers enewsletter. Maximo Fuentes retired as the Grid Assets T&D Line Supervisor-Business Operations for the Sacramento Municipal Utility District in Sacramento, California.  He now owns a consulting business, Grid Resources, a company that provides technical consulting, leadership development and expert witness services to the Transmission and Distribution Utility Industry. Fuentes is also a general business partner for West Coast Utility Solutions – North and a member of the Transmission Distribution Maintenance Management Association. 

Send your questions to Field Editor Amy Fischbach, and your question and Max's answer could appear in a future issue of our Careers enewsletter. The newsletter comes out the first and third Thursday of every month. 

