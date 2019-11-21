Skip navigation
Shadow Stories to Profile Workers in the Power Industry

Fill out our short online survey to participate in our new profile series for our Careers enewsletter.

In our new Careers enewsletter, we are launching a new feature called "Shadow Stories." 

In this new Q&A, we will feature Day in the Life profiles of our subscribers. To participate, simply fill out our short online survey, which will take about five minutes to complete. 

We will send a link to your profile to you before it appears in our Careers enewsletter, which is sent to our subscribers on the first and third Thursday of each month. 

In the profiles, we will focus on the workers' daily responsibilities, their training and education and how they got interested in their career field. Everyone is welcome to be considered for the profiles--from linemen to engineers to safety and training managers to executives. The mission of the column is to help our readers learn about different careers and explore different job possibilities in the power industry. 

We look forward to hearing from you. Just fill out the online survey to be profiled. 

TAGS: Safety and Training
