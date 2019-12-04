Shadow Stories: Donald Leiching

Donald Leiching of Saugerties, New York, shares his experiences founding the Line Institute of the North East, a training school in upstate New York. For the last two years, he has worked to train the linemen of the future. Do you want to be profiled? Fill out the survey here.

Related: Lineman Takes Action on Labor Shortage

Q: What are some of your key responsibilities in your position?

A: As a former lineman of 25 years and a manager of seven-plus years, I founded a pre-apprentice lineman training school.

Q: Where did you get your training and education, and how did you get interested in working in your particular job?

A: I did my apprenticeship in the Washington, D.C. area, and I first became a journeyman in Seattle. I also worked in California, Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Q: What is your favorite part of your job?

A: Teaching my trade to others.

Q: What do you see yourself doing 10 years from now?

A: Teaching a very expanded and successful line school.

Q: What is your advice for young workers who are just starting a career in your particular field?

A: Get the training from the right people.

Do you want to be part of our Shadow Stories series? Fill out this online form, and your story could appear in a future T&D World Careers enewsletter.