Innovations in Lineman Training

In the early years of the line trade, training used to happen in one spot: the field. Today, electric utilities are constructing new training centers to give up-and-coming field workforce hands-on experience in a controlled environment.
Register to view the full article
Registration on tdworld.com allows you exclusive access to high-value content such as Transmission & Distribution World supplements: Smart Grid, Renewables, Vegetation Management, Linemen, and Hurricane Sandy.
0 comments
Hide comments