Skip navigation
Menu
75521837_10156470488056689_3499662051406512128_o.jpg NCCER/Facebook
Careers

Conference Builds Partnerships Between Industry and Education

The 2019 Construction Career Pathways Conference strives to tackle the worker shortage and bridge the skills gap.

With younger generations no longer signing up for careers in construction, the effects are being felt across the workforce. It is key to begin implementing changes now and the NCCER 2019 Construction Career Pathways Conference will establish how industry working with education is a crucial way to tackle skilled worker shortage.

The event will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 4 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, prior to the Association for Career and Technical Education's (ACTE) CareerTech Vision 2019 conference. The cost to register is $100, which covers breakfast, lunch and a reception following the conference, along with resources to make collaboration more efficient. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit pathways.nccer.org/2019-details.

With 27 years old the average age of a construction apprentice in the U.S., partnering with education is a must to begin more effectively recruiting younger generations. As both the ACTE and Pathway's conferences bring together the top career and technical education professionals, networking and partnership building opportunities make the event a decisive building block to begin implementing changes.    

This year's Construction Career Pathways Conference will cover an extensive range of topics, including programs for every stage of learning, recruitment strategies, becoming an industry of choice, recognizing that hindsight is 20/20 and more. Attendees will gain insight from educators and industry professionals, hear from young craft professionals on why they chose construction and create an actionable outreach plan for 2020. Networking and team activities will take place throughout the day between presentations.

NCCER would like to thank the following organizations for their sponsorship of the 2019 conference: Associated Builders and Contractors, Associated General Contractors of America, Build Your Future, Fluor, ISN, McCarthy, Pearson, Steel Erectors Association of America, Sundt and Worley. For more information on NCCER's Construction Career Pathways initiative, visit pathways.nccer.org.

TAGS: Safety and Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
chart.jpeg
Survey Shows Older Employees Less Likely to Receive Retraining
Nov 20, 2019
909_44_promo.jpg
Innovations in Lineman Training
Nov 19, 2019
DaveWhithead-02_cropped.jpg
SEL Names New Chief Executive Officer
Nov 19, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-11-15 at 8.59.52 AM.png
America Celebrates Apprentices and Job Opportunities in the Trades
Nov 15, 2019