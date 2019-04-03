Menu
Transmission Reliability

Hawaii Addresses Aging Infrastructure

Construction crews prepare to replace an old structure on ridge with remote access
Start Slideshow

Hawaiian Electric Co. has nearly 1300 structures on its 28 138-kV transmission circuits that span the island of Oahu. The system is isolated with no interconnections to other utilities. A single structure failure should not cause customer outages, but the system is at an increased risk for overload and outages if additional failures occur. More than 35% of the transmission structures have been in service more than 40 years and nearly 20% have been in service more than 50 years. Because of its aging transmission infrastructure, Hawaiian Electric has begun replacing the existing transmission structures.

Following are images of the construction process including examples of infrastructure that needs attention. For more in-depth reading, see "Construction Challenges in Paradise," which originally appeared in the February 2019 issue of T&D World.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Overhead Transmission
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Electric transmission towers and overhead lines
PJM Files Reserve Pricing Reforms for a Reliable Power System
Apr 03, 2019
Electric transmission towers and overhead lines
Next-Gen Utility
Mar 29, 2019
A worker at the base of a electricity transmission tower
FERC Seeks Ideas on How to Improve Transmission Incentives Policy
Mar 27, 2019
A power plant
Ameren Missouri Embarks on $5.3 Billion Grid Modernization Plan
Mar 26, 2019