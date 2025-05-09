Authorization Granted for Acquara – Porto Potenza Picena Electrical Connection in Macerata Province

The Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has approved the development of the new “Acquara – Porto Potenza Picena” electrical connection, which will pass through the municipalities of Recanati, Porto Potenza Picena, and Civitanova Marche in the province of Macerata.

The project, with an estimated investment of over €20 million, involves the installation of an underground power line extending more than 11 kilometers. The line will connect the Chiarino area in Recanati to the Primary Cabin in Porto Potenza Picena, which is managed by the local electricity distributor.

The project is expected to enhance the quality and reliability of electricity service in the area. It also includes the planned removal of over 20 kilometers of existing overhead lines and 133 pylons, which would release more than 42 hectares of land currently occupied by electrical infrastructure. The municipalities of Montelupone and Macerata are also included in these removal activities.

The route and design of the infrastructure were developed following a consultation process involving local governments and residents. A Memorandum of Understanding was established to formalize the outcomes of these discussions and to reduce the environmental and territorial impact of the project.

In the coming weeks, Terna will begin the executive design phase and prepare for the start of construction.

This project is part of Terna’s broader 2025–2034 Development Plan, which outlines an investment of €700 million in the Marche region over the next decade. Key initiatives include the Adriatic Link, a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) connection between Abruzzo and Marche with a transmission capacity of 1,000 MW and a total length of approximately 250 km, including 210 km of submarine cable. Approved by the Ministry in January 2024, construction on the land-based segments is scheduled to begin by the end of 2024. These efforts aim to improve grid interconnection and support the efficiency and resilience of the national electricity system.