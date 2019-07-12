Virtual Tour: PG&E's New Substation Training Center

Pacific Gas & Electric just opened a new substation training facility at Livermore Training Center to give its employees experience before going out into the field.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) operates and manages 757 substations within its service territory. Before sending its technicians out in the field, the utility first trains them in a safe and controlled environment at the new substation training facility within the Livermore Training Center.

The facility, which opened in fall 2019, provides added or enhanced training in various substation disciplines such as complex switching scenarios, ground grid installation, wire pulling and line sagging.

