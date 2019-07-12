Menu
Safety and Training

Virtual Tour: PG&E's New Substation Training Center

PGEGallery8.png
Start Slideshow
Pacific Gas & Electric just opened a new substation training facility at Livermore Training Center to give its employees experience before going out into the field.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) operates and manages 757 substations within its service territory. Before sending its technicians out in the field, the utility first trains them in a safe and controlled environment at the new substation training facility within the Livermore Training Center. 

The facility, which opened in fall 2019, provides added or enhanced training in various substation disciplines such as complex switching scenarios, ground grid installation, wire pulling and line sagging.

Check out this virtual tour of the training facility. For more information, look for the "Training Innovations" story in the 2019 Lineman Supplement, which will be published in September 2019 and distributed at the International Lineman's Expo.  

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Substations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Underground-power-student.jpg
Community College Launches New Underground Training Program
Jul 12, 2019
5b5b45d332f16430d1795c19_YorkOperationsCenter (1).jpg
Work Underway to Expand NPPD's Training Center
Jul 12, 2019
IMG-1679.JPG
Aldridge Electric Offers Mobile Manhole Rescue Training
Jul 02, 2019
Tristate.JPG
Highlights from ESMO 2019
Jul 02, 2019