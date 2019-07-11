Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Bird's Eye View: Inspecting Infrastructure By Helicopter

VistaGalleryPromoImage.jpg
Start Slideshow
Check out some of the images taken on aerial patrols, which highlight problems detected on overhead infrastructure.

As America's infrastructure ages, electric utilities are looking for ways to improve efficiency during inspections. By partnering with a helicopter contractor, they can obtain high-resolution imagery of their overhead poles and lines. In addition, they can detect issues such as corrosion and broken hardware before they lead to reliability issues. 

Bill Bolin, a pilot for Vista 1, shares some of the imagery that he captured while on aerial patrols. Bolin was one of the outdoor exhibitors at the 2019 ESMO, which was sponsored by IEEE PES and hosted by American Electric Power. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Transmission Reliability
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
48-22-8270_A.png
Milwaukee Tool Announces Prize for EUO Drawing at 2019 Lineman's Expo
Jul 12, 2019
The Original Pilot Line Control System.jpg
Pilot Line Controller System Offers Fast and Safe Distribution Line Stringing
Jul 12, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-07-12 at 2.54.12 PM.png
Buckingham Launches Body Belt in Heritage Leather
Jul 12, 2019
DSCN0216.JPG
Spotlight on the Line Trade: Jared Fockler of Tri-State Generation and Transmission
Jul 12, 2019