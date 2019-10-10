Date: Tuesday, November 5th, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Duration: 1 hour

Building resiliency into existing and new power infrastructure is front and center considering ongoing weather events including hurricanes, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and derechos. Powerful wind, flooding and fires all contribute to issues that impact power system reliability and recovery. Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative (PDi2) is a power industry resource for information related to infrastructure decisions. Although there are several solutions when it comes to resiliency programs, this webinar focuses on undergrounding. An expert panel will discuss the why’s, how’s and results of developing and implementing their utility’s resiliency program.

David Lindsay

Marketing Manager - Energy Business

Borealis North America

Mark Bridgers

Principal, Raleigh

Continuum Capital