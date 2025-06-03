Dominion’s Strategic Undergrounding Program: 10 Years of Progress

Already registered? Click here to log in.

Summary

Dominion Energy was the first utility in America to engage in a Strategic Undergrounding Program (SUP) with the goal of reducing restoration times for major outages.

Now, after over 10 years of activity, the impressive results show appreciable improvement in system restoration times.

Join Dominion and PDI2 to learn about the SUP and how outage times have been reduced. How have Dominion customers and other stakeholders responded to the results of the effort? What will Dominion do next? What other kinds of resiliency programs are they engaged in? And, what advice does Dominion offer other utilities considering similar undergrounding and resiliency programs?